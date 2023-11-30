Late NHL Alum Adam Johnson's Girlfriend Made Heartbreaking Discovery After His Death

Ryan Wolfe, the girlfriend of the late hockey star Adam Johnson, made a heartbreaking discovery. According to USA Today, Wolfe, 24, found an engagement ring at the apartment she shared with Johnson in England where Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League. USA Today says Wolfe found the ring after Johnson's family told her that he was going to pop the question.

"His grandmother told me that he had shown her (Johnson's grandmother) the ring before he left and he was going to propose at some point," Scott Pionk, whose son played college hockey with Johnson, said. Johnson's father, Davey, told USA Today that the family is not granting additional interviews.

Wolfe spoke at Johnson's memorial in his hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota and read a letter she wrote to the former NHL player. "Hi Babe. I want you to know how much I love you and adore you. … You had the best sense of humor, the biggest heart, the quickest wit and the kindest soul. ...The last year or so, you came up with so many different plans for us. From starting a farm or coffee shop or me becoming some big hot shot so you could stay home and be a stay-at-home Dad with a whole vanful of kids you wanted.

Wolfe also wrote a message to Johnson in an Instagram post which included the engagement ring. She wrote. "Thankful for our memories and life together, wish we could've had more babe. Missing you so much every single day, love you Adam.

On Oct. 28, Johnson, 29, suffered a fatal neck injury when he was cut by an opposing player's sake blade during a game in England. A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Johnson's death. He was released on bail, and the South Yorkshire police did not name the suspect.

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts to Adam's family, his partner and all his friends at this extremely difficult time," the organization said in a statement at the time of Johnson's death. "Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing. Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news."