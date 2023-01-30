Bobby Hull, NHL Legend and Stanley Cup Champion, Dead at 84

Bobby Hull, a Hockey Hall of Famer and 12-time NHL All-Star, died on Monday, the NHL Alumni Association announced. He was 84 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. Hull spent the majority of his NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks. He also played for the Winnipeg Jets of the World Hockey Association (WHA) and spent one season with the Hartford Whalers of the NHL.

Hull entered the NHL in 1957 as a member of the Blackhawks. He played 15 seasons in Chicago and is the franchise's all-time leader in goals scored with 604. Hull also won back-to-back Hart Memorial Trophies as the league's MVP in 1964-65 and 1965-66, when he won the NHL scoring title for the third time in his career. Hull also led the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 1961.

The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84.



Bobby began his NHL career with the @NHLBlackhawks in 1957. He would go on to play 15 seasons with the team, one season with Winnipeg, and another with Hartford, amounting.. pic.twitter.com/pOIioAgwd4 — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) January 30, 2023

In 1972, Hull signed a contract with the Jets, and it was the first $1 million contract in the history of professional hockey (10 years, $1.75 million). During his time with the Jets, Hull was a player/coach and helped the team win Avco Cups in 1976 and 1978. Hull also won two Gordie Howe Trophies as the league's MVP in 1972-73 and 1974-75, in which he scored a career-high 77 goals. Hull announced his retirement during the 1978-79 season but decided to return for the 1979-80 season when the WHA merged with the NHL. In his final hockey season, Hull played for the Whalers and appeared in nine games before retiring for the second time.

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983. His son, Brett Hull, had a successful NHL career, being named an all-star nine times, winning the Hart Memorial Trophy in 1991 and winning the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings. Brett is also in the Hockey Hall of Fame and ranked among the 100 Greatest NHL players with his father. Bobby and Brett Hull are the only father and son to each win the Hart Memorial Trophy.

Bobby Hull dealt with his share of controversy in his life. Along with allegations of domestic abuse, Hull received heat for telling The Moscow Times in 1998 that the Black population in the United States was growing fast and that "Hitler had some good ideas" but "just went a bit too far." Last year, the Blackhawks announced that Hull would no longer serve as the team's ambassador.