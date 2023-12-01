Rapper's Entourage Brutally Attacks Fan Who Asked for Photo

A fan of Florida-based rapper Nardo Wick is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked by members of the musician's entourage. Video of the incident went viral on social media after the victim was physically assaulted when he approached the "Who Want Smoke?" rapper for an autograph following his performance at Club Skye in Tampa, Florida on Monday, Nov. 27.

In the video, shared by TMZ, the 20-year-old victim can be seen approaching the rapper at around 1:15 a.m. local time. The victim was reportedly attempting to get a photo. Without warning, a member of Wick's team can be seen punching the fan, knocking his head into a concrete wall. A second punch knocked the victim backwards onto the ground, where he again appeared to hit his head. As the assault occurred, a voice, believed to be Wick's, can be heard in the background attempting to get his team to stop, telling them to "chill." The victim's mother confirmed on Facebook that her son "wanted a stupid f-in picture with his favorite artist," adding, "And this is what he gets!!! I am sick to my stomach to think about how this could have turned out!!!!"

A spokesperson for the Tampa Police told TMZ the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was hospitalized following the incident and is in critical, but stable condition. On social media, the department asked for help identifying the suspects, sharing in a Nov, 29 update," following tips provided by the community, detectives were able to determine that one of the individuals identified as a suspect was not involved in the incident that occurred on November 27, 2023. Based on additional tips provided, detectives were able to identify another suspect, who was dressed similarly to the person identified yesterday."

"I don't condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way, I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him, multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet. I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened. I was even gone make a post to try to find out who he was before his mama text me," Wick wrote in a statement shared to Instagram. "I cant control another grown man actions, I ain't know that was gone happen, and I was mad when it happened. I tried to stop it as u can see in the video, and if somebody got the longer video you can see how mad I was, I love and appreciate all my fans and don't condone in what happened at all dat sh- ain't gangsta or cool in no type of way."

The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 800-873-TIPS (8477) or via TIP411.