Lamar Jackson Gets Tackled Over Jet Ski, and Ravens Fans Lose It
Lamar Jackson sparked concern among Ravens fans recently with a video posted on Instagram. He was playing some beach football with friends and ran away from chasing defenders. The elusive quarterback appeared to escape into the water but another player tracked him down and tackled him. A fair play overall, but some fans held their breath when they saw Jackson tumble over a jet ski.
The defending league MVP avoided injury during this beach football session, but concern remained. Several NFL fans have seen their favorite players suffer season-ending injuries during the offseason, derailing a promising campaign before it began. Prior to the 2019 season, the Kansas City Chiefs told quarterback Patrick Mahomes to stop playing pickup basketball. They had plans to rely on the MVP for a Super Bowl run and didn't want any injuries to wreak havoc.
The Ravens fans didn't want this to happen to their favorite player, especially with the team looking like a contender once again. They immediately called for the team's brass to dial up Jackson and shut down these "dangerous" activities. Having fun is allowed, but they just don't want to see him tear an ACL.
he gotta chill man pic.twitter.com/xQFolPlQKR— フェムト (@KindaFaithful) June 14, 2020
Just had a small heart attack at the end no big deal— #8MVP (@DrakeCursedUs) June 14, 2020
Get off that rookie deal lamar before you go jumping over jet skis 😑😬😳😂— Brandon Fox (@FantasticMrBFox) June 14, 2020
Eric Decosta on the phone with Lamar like: pic.twitter.com/rcHQUkDkxy— Catrick Meowhomes (@CatMeowhomes) June 14, 2020
Man if you don't switch to 2 hand touch rn pic.twitter.com/XA6bOManaF— Chaim Bloom please get fired you goof (@Top5iveAndrews) June 14, 2020
My reaction when I saw that jet ski pic.twitter.com/eCvYs8JaPs— ᴄꪮʟᴅ ᴄʜɪᴄᴋᴇɴ ᴄᴜᴛʟᴇᴛ (@Jawn42) June 14, 2020
He'll be getting a phone call from the Ravens very shortly if he didn't already.— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) June 14, 2020
Ravens brass holding their collective breaths. Remember Robert Edwards— Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) June 14, 2020
Ravens fans watching this video like... pic.twitter.com/6BYvxYNOX8— Barry Ross (@BarryRoss89) June 14, 2020
Me when I saw him get tackled pic.twitter.com/3EPGuXPD5C— The best (@lamarmvp_08) June 14, 2020
Ravens Fans watching this pic.twitter.com/MkzlDU50MH— Dan (@CLE_Sports88) June 14, 2020
AFC North teams better be lining up to sign that Jet Ski— alberto rossi (@CampaignRossi) June 14, 2020
RG3 2.0 of this keeps up— Seth Engelken (@ENGI2216) June 15, 2020
I was scared watching this whole video— LJ MVP😈 (@RavensFan5_) June 14, 2020