Lamar Jackson Gets Tackled Over Jet Ski, and Ravens Fans Lose It

Lamar Jackson sparked concern among Ravens fans recently with a video posted on Instagram. He was playing some beach football with friends and ran away from chasing defenders. The elusive quarterback appeared to escape into the water but another player tracked him down and tackled him. A fair play overall, but some fans held their breath when they saw Jackson tumble over a jet ski.

The defending league MVP avoided injury during this beach football session, but concern remained. Several NFL fans have seen their favorite players suffer season-ending injuries during the offseason, derailing a promising campaign before it began. Prior to the 2019 season, the Kansas City Chiefs told quarterback Patrick Mahomes to stop playing pickup basketball. They had plans to rely on the MVP for a Super Bowl run and didn't want any injuries to wreak havoc.

The Ravens fans didn't want this to happen to their favorite player, especially with the team looking like a contender once again. They immediately called for the team's brass to dial up Jackson and shut down these "dangerous" activities. Having fun is allowed, but they just don't want to see him tear an ACL.