Lakers Get Courtside Support From Vanessa Hudgens Just Before Her Breakup From Austin Butler Goes Public

The Los Angeles Lakers are known for having Hollywood stars sitting on the sidelines. Actress Vanessa Hudgens proved this to be true on Monday night when she was spotted sitting courtside. She also posted multiple videos on Instagram that showed her basking in the glow of victory.

The Lakers hosted the Cavaliers on Monday night, taking care of business at home and securing a 128-99 victory over LeBron James‘ former team. Los Angeles moved to 33-7 on the season while maintaining a five-game lead over the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference.

Hudgens was on hand for this game, and she was fired up. She showed her excitement with a video of James shooting a free throw, as well as one of her dancing. She even narrated one video, saying: “I am dead.”

The actress was clearly enjoying the evening and the Lakers’ win, but her fans were more confused by the videos on Instagram. The reason being that she and longtime boyfriend Austin Butler had reportedly called it quits. The news surfaced on Tuesday after an inside source told US Weekly that the breakup was official. Although the timeline of the actual split was not provided.

Fans of the longtime couple had noticed that they were celebrating the holidays apart, which immediately created suspicion. This continued building after the various Instagram posts on their respective accounts did not show Hudgens and Butler together. Some fans even believed that they had split up around Halloween.

The definitive answer has not been provided by either celebrity, but the belief is that they split in the previous weeks, and the news simply took some time to reach Us Weekly.

Fans are continuing to discuss Hudgens as they attempt to build a relationship timeline, but here priorities lie elsewhere. She has been working with Netflix on several projects, and she was also part of the long-anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Projects aside, Hudgens is also spending her time supporting her favorite NBA team in the Los Angeles Lakers. James and company have the opportunity to reach the postseason and push for an appearance in the NBA Finals. If this happens, the actress will likely be in attendance and showcasing her love for the team once again.

Photo Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images