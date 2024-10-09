Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Saves Their Dog From Coyote Attack in Backyard Video

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s wife is urging pet parents to “be careful with your dogs” after she saved one of their pups from a coyote attack in their backyard. In terrifying security camera captured at their Woodland Hills, California home shared by the actress and stand-up comedian, the couple’s two dogs could be seen playing outside when a coyote suddenly ran up and snatched their 10-year-old dachshund Neena from the pool before she immediately ran after it and saved the pup.

“Neena is safe. I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her. If it was teenie she would’ve been gone,” Furlan captioned the video. “This is in Broad daylight at 1 PM. They are getting more brazen and hungry. Please be safe. I’m not even letting the dogs out anymore. This is ridiculous. Hug your babies extra tight.”

In a message shared just before the video played, Furlan added, “Trigger warning: I was letting the dogs out to pee and I was watching them and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight. Please be very careful with your dogs. I’ve lived here for four years and I’ve never seen one coyote and then today this happened. They are desperate.”

Opening up about the scary encounter with KNBC’s NBC 4 Los Angeles, Furlan said she was still “so shaken up” by the incident. Admitting that she “honestly wasn’t even going to do the interview,” she said she decided to do so because there was an “important message” to share.

“You know, we get lazy and we go ‘It’s okay, it’s 1 o’clock in the afternoon, nothing’s going to happen,’ and this is what happens. Sometimes you get too comfortable and I was standing at the doorway, thank God I always watch them,” she said.

Furlan said the “this all happened so quickly” and that she initially thought the coyote was a neighbor’s dog that had escaped. She added that despite having lived in the home for four years, this was her first time seeing a coyote in their backyard.

“This just goes to show it can happen at any time,” Furlan told the outlet. She added that little Neena is “pretty worked up,” but thankfully wasn’t injured and does not appear to have any bites or puncture wounds. She said the pup has still been “playing and eating.”

In an update shared to her Instagram Stories, Furlan said, “Thank you for all the love. We are ok, thank God” as she shared a video of Neena eating.