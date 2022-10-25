Wrestler Laredo Kid Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Professional wrestler Laredo Kid was forced to undergo emergency surgery. On Monday, the 35-year-old went to Instagram to announce he underwent surgery but did not reveal the injury nor how long he will miss the action. According to Wrestling Inc., Laredo Kid suffered an injury at AAA Lucha Libre's Showcenter event over the weekend.

"At the end of our event Campeonato Showcenter on October 23, 2022, Laredo Kid was attended to by medical personnel upon presenting severe abdominal pain," AAA said in a statement, per EWrestlingNews.com "He was taken to a nearby hospital to be looked at and to find a diagnosis. After midnight on Monday, October 24, he underwent surgery with positive results. He is currently stable and under medical supervision."

In Laredo Kid's Instagram post, he wrote (per Fightful), "I don't know how or where to start with this news — Yesterday unfortunately @laredokidpro had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after finishing the fight for the championship in Monterrey. He had to undergo early morning emergency surgery. GAD a little while ago was aware and aware of his situation to alert family + closest friends. Hopefully in the next few hours, days your situation improves and becomes stable — Fans, promoters, friends, family and colleagues of Laredo, I will try to keep up with messages and be able to reply to most.

"Promoters/events with dates scheduled in the following months — due to the severity of what happened the recovery time is not yet known, any questions or comments I will be answering msgs, emails, for the time being avoid calls. Thank you very much to Taurus, Roberto, Abraham, Jorge and AAA for being there all morning and to my closest people thank you for the support — Send your good vibes, prayers and energy so that I can soon get out of this."

Laredo Kid has competed in multiple promotions but has seen the most success in AAA as he won the World Cruiserweight Championship and the World Trios Championship with El Hijo del Viking0 and Myzteziz Jr. Laredo Kid has appeared in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2019 and 2021, and he also had a tryout match in WWE back in 2015. He currently competes in Impact Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Illustrated has him ranked No. 66 in the top 500 singles wrestlers in the world.