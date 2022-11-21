WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury

A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.

"It's Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE," Noble wrote in an Instagram post. "It's been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I'm going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV."

Noble (real name Jamie Gibson) made his WWE debut in 2002 after spending time in WCW. During his time in WWE, Noble, 45, won the Cruiserweight Championship and held the title for 140 days before losing it to Billy Kidman at Survivor Series at Madison Square Garden in 2002. Noble also had several feuds with Rey Mysterio, "Hurricane" Shane Helms, and Tajiri. He had an on-screen relationship with Nidia (Guenard) and battled her in a Boyfriend vs. Girlfriend Blindfold Match at No Way Out in 2004.

In 2009, Noble announced his retirement from in-ring action due to multiple injuries. He returned to WWE TV in 2014 and wrestled his last match against Seth Rollins in 2015, according to Wrestling Inc. Along with his time in WWE, Noble competed in Ring of Honor in 2005 and won the ROH World Championship.

Back in 2020, All Elite Wrestling Star (AEW) Jon Moxley told Fightful that Noble is one of the best producers in the business. "He can see it from a wrestler's perspective because he's had so many amazing matches," Moxley said. "Jamie Noble's one of the most underrated workers, in my opinion. I watched him and Daniel Bryan from Ring of Honor the other day, it was on TV and I was like, 'I forgot about that match. Man, Jamie's so good.' Jamie Noble is definitely one of the best."