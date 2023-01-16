Wrestling Legend Black Warrior Dead at 54

Black Warrior, a professional wrestling legend who's known for competing in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, died last Tuesday, according to Wrestling Inc. He was 54 years old, and the cause of death was not announced.

"The CMLL shares the grief that overwhelms the wrestling family for the sad passing of Jesus Toral Lopez, better known as Black Warrior, a wrestler who had an outstanding career as part of this organization reaching his zenith in the 90s and 2000s," the CMLL said in a statement. "We express our deepest condolences and solidarity to his family and friends for this irreparable loss. Rest in peace."

Black Warrior was a partner to the King of Spice in Curry Man’s debut match in Michinoku Pro in 1999. CMan told me his tope was no joke. Rest In Peace Black Warrior. https://t.co/kMCQEJRgQh — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) January 11, 2023

"The [LuchaLibreAAA] family deeply regrets the passing of Black Warrior," AAA tweeted. "We wish prompt resignation for [his] family and friends." Black Warrior, (real name Jesus Toral López) is known for being one of the top lunch libre stars in the 1990s and 2000s. He adopted the Black Warrior gimmick in 1996 when he competed in CMLL full-time. During his time in CMLL, Black Warrior would win the World Trios Championship three times, the NWA World Lightweight Championship twice, the Mexican National Trios Championship twice and the NWA World Middleweight Championship. Black Warrior is also known for his rivalry with Mistico who later become Sin Cara in WWE.

Black Warrior's death comes one year after the death of his son who was known as Warrior Jr. It was rumored that Warrior Jr. suffered a spinal injury that lead to his death. Black Warrior's younger son, known on social media as Junior Warrior, sent an emotional message to his father.

"I love you dad, I have no words, I am alone now here on earth because I know that in heaven I have two wonderful angels, give a big hug to my brother and tell him how much I love him," Junior Warrior wrote, per Marca. "You will always be my great admiration and sometimes I would like to have control of everything but it is impossible. I'm sending a huge hug to you in heaven and may you shine as much as the star you were, you will always be my greatest admiration and example. I LOVE YOU DADDY".