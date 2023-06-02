L.A. Galaxy Player's Arrest Sought for Failing to Pay Child Support

A court in Brazil is seeking the arrest of L.A. Galaxy player Douglas Costa for failing to pay child support, according to the Assocaited Press. An attorney for the Brazilian soccer star said in a statement that he trusts the decision by a judge in the city of Porto Alegre will be reversed. The details of the case have not been revealed. Costa, 32, can't be arrested outside Brazil, according to the court's ruling.

Costa signed with Galaxy of MLS in February 2022 on a six-month loan from Grêmio as a Designated Player. Once the loan was up, Costa signed with the Galaxy on a one-and-a-half-year contract. "Douglas is a world-class player and a proven champion at the highest level. His capacity to create and finish will add yet another level to our attack," Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney said when they acquired Costa. "We are excited to integrate him into the team as we push toward the start of the season." Costa appeared in 27 matches for the Galaxy last year and scored four goals. This year, Costa appeared in four matches and started in one of them.

An arrest warrant has been issued for ex-Bayern Munich and Juventus winger Douglas Costa. — GOAL News (@GoalNews) May 30, 2023

In his career, Costa has played for multiple clubs, including Bayern Munich, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Juventus. He was a member of the Brazil national team from 2014-2018 and scored three goals in 31 appearances. Costa represented Brazil in the 2015 Copa América and the 2018 World Cup.

"Douglas is an exceptional talent who has played at some of the biggest clubs in the world," Galaxy Technical Director Jovan Kirovski said. "He is a big addition to our team, and we believe he will be a difference-maker in MLS."

In an interview with Soccer Coach Clinics, Costa revealed the biggest key to his success. "Here are a lot of people nowadays that get to a professional level, that manage to succeed without real talent, because of hard training, because their struggle to get there," he said. "So I think if you have talent, certainly you'll be able to get one step further, you will achieve greater things, maybe, even without real talent, you can also get there. So I think the training nowadays is the key for success. If you don't enjoy training, you better not even bother to come, of course I enjoy it. I have fun, I feel good doing it."