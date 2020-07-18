Kyle Busch Races in 'Easier' Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Fans Are Livid
Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch took part in Saturday's Xfinity Series race, driving the No. 54 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. This was one of five events on his schedule, providing the opportunity to face off with a different pack of drivers. Busch initially won after passing both Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric, prompting strong reactions from social media users. However, his car failed post-race inspection due to a height issue.
Despite "losing his win," Busch still faced considerable criticism from social media users. The reason is that he has routinely taken part in the "easy" series. He owns a Gander Truck Series team and wins multiple events as a driver. He also takes part in several Xfinity Series races for Joe Gibbs Racing, routinely defeating younger peers. Many NASCAR fans feel that he should not take part in these competitions due to his success at the top level of motorsports. They voiced this opinion after Busch secured the victory and then continued after NASCAR took away the win.
Leave it to Kyle Busch to cheat in a series he shouldn’t be in. Man he’s really struggling if he’s willing to cheat to beat the smaller series— iowafanthroughthickandthin (@CjNascar6767) July 18, 2020
Could imagine Professional baseball pitchers on off days going to lower level professional leagues and pitching for easier wins to increase their "career wins totals".— Luke (@lukeincanada) July 18, 2020
This is just stupid
What a waste of a race. Busch yet again having to race in the lower series to get a win— Devin Grouwinkel 🌃 (@devindelta) July 18, 2020
Absolutely no reason for cup drivers to be competing in lower series. Pro ball players don't play college ball for practice. Leave xfinity and trucks for developing drivers.— EEK (@CoolCarsCwtr) July 18, 2020
Good job on beating up on the less skilled drivers. No wonder you can't get a win in the cup series— Timmay402 (@timmay402) July 18, 2020
Cup drivers should never compete in xfinity!!! I think #48 did only once, to my knowledge... @JimmieJohnson. @KyleBusch— Its Me,the Central scutinizer 🧑🏽🦯⚛️ (@TonyWaltonIR) July 18, 2020
Cup drives can do 7 xfinity and 5 truck— Claude Burrows (@Burrows2018) July 18, 2020
No one cares. His XFINITY win’s are pointless.— Jonah Rens (@NascarRens) July 18, 2020
Do you really believe he's gonna stop racing in Xfinity once he's reached 100? I for one am sceptical— David Bowman (@Turbo1028__) July 18, 2020
YES!!! Why is in in developmental series anyway?— Keith Bennett (@KeithB_73) July 18, 2020
Great to hear. He shouldn't be allowed to race in the series.— Donald (@cobra640) July 18, 2020
Run in something other than JGR equipment without a cup pit crew and I’d be impressed.— CB (@codeblue_21) July 18, 2020
It's the only place he can win this year. Like challenging middle school kids, when you're in high school. Bully— AzProud (@az_proud) July 18, 2020
I'm not a fan of ANY full-time cup drivers racing in Xfinity or Trucks.— PotatoNuke (@CaptainMousecop) July 18, 2020