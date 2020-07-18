Kyle Busch Races in 'Easier' Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Fans Are Livid

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch took part in Saturday's Xfinity Series race, driving the No. 54 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing. This was one of five events on his schedule, providing the opportunity to face off with a different pack of drivers. Busch initially won after passing both Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric, prompting strong reactions from social media users. However, his car failed post-race inspection due to a height issue.

Despite "losing his win," Busch still faced considerable criticism from social media users. The reason is that he has routinely taken part in the "easy" series. He owns a Gander Truck Series team and wins multiple events as a driver. He also takes part in several Xfinity Series races for Joe Gibbs Racing, routinely defeating younger peers. Many NASCAR fans feel that he should not take part in these competitions due to his success at the top level of motorsports. They voiced this opinion after Busch secured the victory and then continued after NASCAR took away the win.