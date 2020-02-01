Kobe Bryant’s Fans Faced off With Their Grief During the Lakers Emotional Staples Center Return

The past week has been extremely emotional for fans of Kobe Bryant. His sudden death at the age of 41 has made them take a step back and reevaluate aspects of their lives. Others have simply broken down in tears. These emotions were on full display Friday night when the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers at the STAPLES Center.

This game was the first for the California franchise since Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 29. The team used this as an opportunity to pay tribute to the late NBA icon, handing out shirts to fans in attendance and having LeBron James deliver a pregame speech.

The emotions nearly became too much for some fans as they were faced with the realization that Bryant will never be coming back. This led to some heartbreaking messages posted on Twitter.

“It’s gonna be an emotional night #RIPMambaAndGianna #Blazers #Lakers” one fan commented on Twitter prior to the game. They posted a photo from inside STAPLES Center that showed the many ways in which the Lakers were honoring Bryant and his daughter.

The emotions were running high on Friday even before the Lakers took to the court for tip-off. Usher performed “Amazing Grace” while accompanied only by an organ, and many fans responded by shedding tears.

“Usher got me in tears already [shake my head],” one fan wrote. Another added that “Amazing Grace” gets them every single time. Having Usher perform the song while paying tribute to Bryant only made the moment far more emotional.

“This tribute to Kobe Bryant before the game last night was beautiful but gut wrenching..Life is short Live it well! Love my purple and gold #BlackMambaForever #RIPKobe #RIPGianna” one fan wrote while watching James’ speech about Bryant.

The Lakers may not have defeated the Trail Blazers on Friday night, but that was less important to the fans in attendance and those watching at home. They were grateful that Bryant’s former team was honoring both him and Gianna in such a manner. The moments were extremely emotional, but the fans appreciated the sentiment.

As one fan commented on Twitter, Friday night’s tribute was sad, but it was very beautiful. Just pay no mind to the tears.

Photo Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images