Kobe Bryant's Daughters and Wife Vanessa Pull off Adorable 'Star Wars' Halloween Costumes

Saturday was Halloween, and people around the country used the opportunity to celebrate by eating candy and dressing up in elaborate costumes. Vanessa Bryant and her daughters were among those having fun despite being without Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. They dressed up in two separate sets of group costumes and sparked praise on social media.

Natalia Bryant posted photos on Instagram and showed off the Halloween looks. One set showed the family members as characters from the Star Wars universe. Vanessa was Darth Vader, Natalia was the droid BB-8, Bianka was a First Order trooper and Capri was Wicket the Ewok. "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away . . . ." she wrote in the caption of the post.

In addition to the group photo, Natalia posted another that showed just her and Vanessa smiling for the camera. There was a noticeable size difference considering that Natalia was much taller than her mother. "*When BB8 & Darth Vader switched heights*" she joked in the caption.

"Vanessa Bryant and her girls have the best Halloween photos on Instagram. So much cuteness, first in their Star Wars costumes and then the Madeline costumes," one person commented on Twitter. Several others joined in and agreed, saying that the outfits simultaneously made them happy but also elicited some tears.

The second set of outfits came courtesy of the children's books series, Madeline. Vanessa dressed as the boarding school teacher, Miss Clavel. Natalia, Bianka and Capri all wore the blue uniforms and yellow hats worn by Madeline and her classmates.

The Bryant family was one of many going all out on Halloween in order to lighten the mood in a very stressful year. Neil Patrick Harris and his squad also did so while recreating moments from Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. He dressed up as Slugworth while his husband, David Burtka was Willy Wonka himself. Twins Harper and Gideon both held golden tickets while dressing as Veruca Salt and Charlie Bucket.

The Harris-Burtka family has also showcased a love of Star Wars in the past while partnering for group costumes. They did so in 2015, dressing as characters from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Harris dressed as elderly Obi-Wan Kenobi, complete with a grey beard and a movie-accurate Jedi robe. Burtka wore the iconic boots and vest of Harrison Ford's character, Han Solo. Harper dressed as Princess Leia while Gideon played fledgling Jedi Luke Skywalker.