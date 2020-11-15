Kobe Bryant's Childhood Hoop Hitting Auction Block

✖

Kobe Bryant's childhood home in Pennsylvania recently sold for $810,000 but did not include a key piece of history. The seller pulled out his backboard and hoop after the buyer didn't want to pay more for its inclusion. Now the items are hitting the auction block and will become available for someone with a lot of money.

According to TMZ Sports, the seller gave the backboard and hoop to an acquaintance. That person then gave the items to John Romani at Sales By Helen. The purpose of the move was to make the backboard and hoop available to wealthy fans through an auction. The current plan, per Romani, is to put the hoop into Heritage's Platinum Night Auction on Feb. 20.

The exact price of the lot is not available, but there are big expectations. Romani told TMZ sports that the price of the hoop and backboard could soar well into six figures during the upcoming auction. Although potential owners will have to wait for a few weeks until they learn how much they have to bid.

In addition to the backboard and hoop, there will be many other pieces of memorabilia collected from Bryant's childhood home. There is a Michael Jordan Sports Illustrated magazine addressed to Bryant. Additionally, there are Duke basketballs from when the college powerhouse was recruiting him.

Romani told TMZ Sports that there are some non-basketball items that will hit the auction block. There are some Italian magazines owned by the late Los Angeles Lakers star. There is also a book that Bryant reportedly wrote in as a child.

Since his death in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, Bryant's merchandise has continued to rise in value in both regular stores and auction houses alike. For example, an autographed piece of hardwood floor from the Staples Center recently sold for $631,000. The rare item featured a white and purple No. 8, which Bryant signed before walking off the court after his final game.

Similarly, another auction took place in June that featured a championship ring from early in Bryant's career. Goldin Auctions hosted a lot featuring a ring from the 1999-2000 season. Bryant had ordered two matching rings for his parents, Joe and Pamela Bryant, but both later sold at auction.

Fans have continued to mourn the late All-Star following his death in various ways. Some have immortalized him on their bodies with tattoos while others have added more jerseys and pairs of shoes to their collections. Those with larger bank accounts have picked up rare items at auction.