Kobe Bryant: Video of Lakers Icon and Daughter Gianna Courtside Is the Sweetest, Most Heartbreaking Clip

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were two of the nine victims in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 and they were flying to Bryant’s Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament. Gianna wanted to be like her dad when it comes to being a great basketball player and the world is heartbroken that will not happen. But what is more heartbreaking is seeing old videos of the two together and one Instagram user recently posted a video of Bryant and Gianna hanging out at courtside of a local basketball game. Bryant and Gianna are seen doing their own handshake, Bryant waves at the camera and at the end, they both hug each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by For Kobe 😭 (@kobeslegacy_24_8_) on Feb 11, 2020 at 5:25am PST

This video led to some emotional responses on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s like she was used to the kisses,” one fan wrote. “She was like ‘that’s my dad showing me some love, don’t mind him. He does that all the time.’ They were so close.”

“Omg!!!” another fan wrote. “My favorite video now. That f—ing cheerful happiness!!!! It just ain’t right. It’s not fair.”

“Geez look at how much they loved each other,” another Instagram user added.

The responses from fans echo what Bryant’s wife Vanessa recently said on Instagram. In her latest post, she said made it clear she’s angry her husband and daughter are no longer on this earth.

“I’m so mad,” she wrote on the post when talking about Gianna, “She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri.”

Vanessa continued: “I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

Vanessa has been expressing her emotions with various Instagram posts. One of the most recent posts was her sharing an invitation to a memorial service for Bryant and Gianna. The services will be held at the Staples Center on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.