Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples Center: Beyonce’s Opening Performance Has Twitter in Tears

The Kobe Bryant memorial being held at the Staples Center was opened by Beyonce, who performed a two-song medley, and the performance has Twitter in tears. Taking the stage, Beyonce sang her songs “XO” and “Halo,” in honor of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, both of whom were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26. Fans have been weeping over Beyonce’s musical tribute, with one tweeting, “Beyonce voice and her lyrics makes the pain so personal. ‘Baby kiss me before they turn the lights out’ ‘I got my #ANGEL now.’”

“This tribute by #Beyonce was nothing short of amazing!! The talent & raw emotions….Wow!!! #KobeFarewell,” commented someone else.

The most beautiful song to sing on such a beautiful memorial! We’ll miss you both RIP Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Walk together Angel’s! pic.twitter.com/F83p765Ag6 — She Simple💞 (@shesimplycute) February 24, 2020

Beyoncé has “Gigi” painted on her nails. pic.twitter.com/ADSk00SGVc — Kalen (@kalenstar) February 24, 2020

DID WE KNOW BEYONCÉ WAS PERFORMING? She is full of surprises omg 😭😭💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀😭💀💀💀💀 — dom. (@BeykandaForever) February 24, 2020

Why the hell am I crying so hard Beyonce, you didnt have to give us Halo like that #KobeFarewell pic.twitter.com/Sjqq6UPT0X — JustSmokeALilBit ! (@ohshithereitis) February 24, 2020

Queen B has never ever done it for the money,dats why whenever she opens her mouth to sing,her soul comes out! #beyonce https://t.co/2eQZjZFAeC — Crowd Mover (@iam_BMG) February 24, 2020

What an absolutely brilliant performance by Beyoncé. Not a dry eye in the room. #kobememorial https://t.co/sgLfySu4tN — Amaechi M. Okobi (@AmaechiMOkobi) February 24, 2020

Everyone must listen to Beyoncé’s performance at Kobe and Giannas celebration of life to understand how music sometimes is the only way to express your emotions. — Morgan Jacobs (@momizzzz) February 24, 2020

Beyoncé developed a soul stirring performance and it was felt deeply by world 🌎 as she sang XO and Halo, gracefully. She looked gorgeous as well! And it brought many to tears even Vanessa Bryant. — SouleFull (@FullSoule) February 24, 2020

Beyoncé not signing “crashing into you” and “you kill me boy XO”…🥺 A considerate queen https://t.co/pVafzN1V48 — Madibuseng☄️ (@Kamohelo_R) February 24, 2020

Beyonce is the queen and that’s it. — Zoé ⛄️ (@imaginiuss) February 24, 2020

