Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples Center: Watch, Stream Live

In just a short time, the Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples Center will be getting started, and have all the details on how fans can watch/stream the event live. The memorial ceremony — which will honor both Bryant and his daughter Gianna — has been titled “A Celebration of Life,” and it is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time (1 p.m. ET), though it was also recently reported that the service may be delayed. Anyone interested in watching can stream it live here, through CBS News. It has been reported that the public memorial is officially sold-out, and thousands of attendees are scheduled to show up.

Inside Staples, before the Kobe Bryant memorial pic.twitter.com/ifs1M0V9Er — Bill Reiter (@sportsreiter) February 24, 2020

Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna were killed in a tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The accident also claimed the lives of the pilot and six other individuals.

In her first comments after the deaths of her husband and daughter, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to express how she was handling the situation, as well as think fans for their support.

All the way from Germany, Kristijan “Kiki” Beslic would not miss #kobememorial , even though he couldn’t get tickets. Outside Staples: “Just take your crutches and go out and push it to the limit.” pic.twitter.com/G0iDXwI5bw — Ryan Carter (@ryinie) February 24, 2020

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” Vanessa wrote. “We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately,” she went on to say. “There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon.”

They have just opened the gates for ticketed fans at Staples Center for the Kobe memorial. pic.twitter.com/oVIEX1l9dp — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 24, 2020

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever,” Vanessa also wrote.