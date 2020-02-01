Kobe Bryant: Watch LeBron James, Lakers Honor Kobe Bryant During Staples Center Arrival

The warmup prior to the first Los Angeles Lakers game since the death of Kobe Bryant on Sunday was nothing short of a tribute to the late NBA legend. Players honored Bryant in their own unique ways as they entered the Staples Arena. While Lebron James is sporting a pair of Bryant’s unreleased sneakers, along with a fresh tattoo, he wasn’t alone in paying tribute to his memory.

Dwight Howard, Quinn Cook and JaVale McGee all arrived at Staples Center wearing something to honor Kobe and Gianna. pic.twitter.com/DX0E6ppd0f — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 1, 2020

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning along with his daughter, Gianna, six other passengers, and pilot Ara Zobayan. In the days since the tragedy, there’s been an outpouring of support the world over commemorating the NBA legend. Naturally, the Lakers’ first time back on the court was no exception.

Along with the dynamic entrances, Anthony Davis wore a special shirt as he prepped for tipoff.

Anthony Davis warms in a Kobe shirt with No. 8 on the front and No. 24 on the back. pic.twitter.com/PXiPst05Yd — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 1, 2020

NBA officials told fans without tickets to the game to avoid the area Friday night, especially as the game will not be shown on the LCD screens outside the arena, reports ESPN. In the days since Bryant’s death, fans have been flocking to the Staples Center area to leave jerseys, candles, flowers, balloons, letters and other tokens in his memory.

Those who were lucky enough to make it in were treated to special jerseys draped over the seats, half with the number 8, and the other with 24 — both of which have since been retired by the Lakers.

As part of the tribute, the Lakers’ uniforms will bear a special black “KB” patch as an acknowledgment to his legacy both on and off the court. The game will also include a pregame ceremony for Bryant before the Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers, and will continue to honor him throughout the game.

