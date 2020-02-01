Kobe Bryant Jerseys Greeted Lakers Fans During First Game Back in Staples Center Since Death

Fans arrived in force to see the Lakers pay tribute and take on the Portland Trailblazers on Friday night in the emotional first game at the Staples Center since Kobe Bryant‘s death.

“We’ve been through our ups and been through our downs. I think the most important part is that we all stayed together throughout.” pic.twitter.com/AJDrr1WDIT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2020

While this isn’t the first tribute to grace the arena for the fallen NBA icon, the Lakers removed all stops to ensure Bryant was well represented on and off the court during the game.

All fans in attendance received a free jersey t-shirt with either Bryant’s number 8 or his number 24, both retired by the team and soon to likely be retired by the league.

On top of that, two seats were designated to remain empty and were covered with Bryant’s jersey and the jersey of his daughter Gianna, who also perished in the crash alongside her father.

This was far from the only tribute by the team and players for the late superstar. Both of Bryant’s retired jerseys were illuminated above the court, bathed in purple light during the opening tribute to the icon.

“Growing up and watching all these great players play and learning so much from them, to now be a part of that wall means everything to me.” pic.twitter.com/MEOqu3PZcG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

And fans have been gathering outside of the Staples Center to pay tribute to the fallen NBA legend, creating a makeshift memorial for the late star outside of the arena and the nearby Xbox Plaza.

