Kobe Bryant's Helicopter Described as a 'Cadillac' by His Former Pilot, Says Engine Failure 'Just Doesn’t Happen'

The private helicopter belonging to Kobe Bryant that tragically crashed on Sunday — causing nine deaths — was described as a being like a "Cadillac" by Bryant's former pilot, who also said that he thinks engine failure may not be the cause of the crash because it' "just doesn't happen." In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, helicopter pilot Kurt Deetz — who flew for Bryant from 2014 to 2016 — explained that, in his professional opinion, weather conditions were more than likely the cause of the crash, because it was in "fantastic" shape. He went on to compare it to "a Cadillac" or "a limousine," adding, "it's limo-esque."

"The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that aircraft — it just doesn't happen," said Deetz, who during he tenure with Bryant, logged more than 1,000 hours flying the helicopter in question.

After hearing the news of the crash, Deetz said that his "heart sank," adding, "In this business, when you hear about a crash like this, it's a very surreal experience."

REMEMBERING KOBE AND GIANNA: "True strength comes from your vulnerability. You don't hide from being vulnerable. That is your greatest source of strength and magic that you have within you." 💔https://t.co/ePQiN7zDvR #KobeandGianna #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/zRjIG6Y6ER — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) January 27, 2020

The news of Bryant's death has had fans taking to social media to mourn the loss of the NBA legend, with Black-ish actor Miles Brown tweeting, "Kobe, thank you so much for making everyone fall in love with basketball. you had such of an impact on my family. Before I was born, my sister got a dog and named him kobe. My baby picture is me with my family in laker jerseys! We will miss you bro."

"It's true when they say you aren't fully appreciated until you're gone. It took Kobe's passing for certain people to finally show respect and acknowledge the legacy he left behind in the game of basketball," another fan added.

He came to @USC and shared his personal/professional journey. They told us he had to go, it was late. He said no I’m here to meet y’all. Stayed and answered all of those redundant questions, finding a connection to each beyond what they actually said. Major impact on me. #KobeRIP pic.twitter.com/fDXDUTgiFw — Jahmal Holland (@JahmalJHolland) January 27, 2020

The helicopter crash that took Bryant's life also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as the pilot and seven other individuals on-board.