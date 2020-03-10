Kobe Bryant: See Full Version of Wife Vanessa’s New Profile Photo Tribute With Their Daughters

Vanessa Bryant changed her Instagram profile photo in celebration of International Women’s Day on Sunday. She switched to an image of her and her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri posing in front of a mural dedicated to her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna. Now the full photo has surfaced on Twitter.

Vanessa Bryant and the kids in front of a Kobe and Gigi mural 💜💛🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3Ebb7AAKuO — Danny (@CountOn24) March 9, 2020

The image showed the four members of the family posing in front of the mural. Bryant and Natalia were both smiling at the camera while Bianka and Capri were looking off in another direction. Kobe and Gianna were depicted on the wall behind them, along with a halo over their heads to represent that they are in heaven.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That picture with Vanessa and the kids reminds me of when she said ‘Babe, you take care of our Gigi. and I got Nati, Bibi and KoKo. We’re still the best team,’” one user wrote on Twitter. Several fans and supporters felt that the photo was so heartwarming despite the innate sadness of the moment.

“No words. Just tears forming in my eyes. All those who lost a love one in such a tragic way, [praying hands emoji] for you and thinking of you,” another user wrote after seeing the photo on social media. There were some fans that saw the resemblance between Gianna and Capri, which only made them sadder in the moment.

Bryant drew attention earlier in the day when she posted a photo that showed Natalia posing alone in front of the mural. The image was taken as the young lady was preparing for her winter formal.

“[Heart emoji] my babies. Natalia,” Bryant wrote in the caption, along with the hashtag, “winter formal.”

This original post received nearly 1 million likes in the span of 30 minutes as a multitude of fans showed support on social media. They were well aware that Bryant is still dealing with the pain due to the tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that claimed the lives of Kobe, Gianna, and the seven other victims, and they wanted to send love and support.

The fans don’t expect the pain of the deaths to ever fade for Bryant and her daughters, but they were happy to see the family posing in front of the mural.

(Photo Credit: Getty)