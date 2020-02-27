Kobe Bryant Fans Make Eerie Comparison Between LeBron James and Zion Williamson, Michael Jordan and Lakers Star

The Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans faced off on Tuesday night, a game in which LeBron James and rookie Zion Williamson combined for 69 points. This was a battle of young and old players, which the fans found slightly eerie. They explained that something very similar had occurred early on in Kobe Bryant‘s career.

23 Years ago a 19 year old Kobe faced off against a 35 year old MJ. They both combined for 69 Points. Last night a 19 year old Zion faced off against a 35 year old LeBron.

They both combined for 69 Points. pic.twitter.com/fsk04VxFZZ — MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) February 26, 2020

Having the players combine for 69 points was eerie enough, but the fans also found it fascinating that the ages of the players involved were the exact same. They felt that this only meant that Bryant was speaking through James following his death in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kobe is literally talking to us through [LeBron] keeps doing your thing GOAT he’s got you,” one NBA fan commented on Twitter following the game. Others joined in the conversation and said that you “can’t make this up.”

While the majority of fans were awestruck by this similarity, there were others that didn’t quite find it as fascinating. The main reason why is that Bryant and Jordan guarded each other. The users on Twitter wanted to point out that James wasn’t guarding the Pelicans rookie.

Following the game, James and Williamson spoke about their interactions on the court. The two players had not previously met, but they spoke glowingly each about other.

“He’s playing exceptional basketball. I think every game he’s just going to get better and better,” James said about Williamson on Tuesday night. “Just having that experience. I think today’s game is a perfect fit for his game. The high pace, the way they play the game.”

Williamson, on the other hand, said that James is an “incredible player” and that he doesn’t understand what the media “doesn’t understand about that.” The rookie also said that James came out and “handled his business” on the court.

This was only the first meeting between the two players due to Williamson missing the first game on Nov. 27, but it will not be the last. The Lakers and Pelicans will face off once more during the 2020 season, and the fans will be anticipating another eerie moment.

Photo Credit: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images