Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kobe Bryant's Sudden Death in Helicopter Crash: 'This Can’t Be Real'

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian was left heartbroken by the shocking news on Sunday that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash. Bryant was among five people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died when the helicopter crashed into the hills above Calabasas. Bryant was 41 years old.

"This can't be real," Kardashian tweeted, along with four broken heart emojis. "There's no way!!! My heart hurts."

Seconds later, Kardashian added a second tweet.

"Please don't let this be True. I'm shaking," Kardashian wrote, including another broken heart emoji.

"All the news reports are coming in," one fan wrote to Kardashian. "This is so sad. Too young too young. Prayers to his Family. Sorry Khloé."

"So unbelievable, prayers go out to his family RIP Black Mamba," another added.

"So terribly sorry [Khloe Kardashian] May he rest in peace!" another wrote.

"[Oh my God] Im in shock Im so sorry for you all and his family. I know you all are so close. Prayers to you all," another chimed in.

The helicopter crash happened just before 10 a.m. local time, near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, the Los Angeles Times reported. Although officials did not confirm the identities of those aboard, TMZ reported Bryant was among the victims.

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department confirmed there were no survivors in the crash. It caused a small brushfire, and emergency services personnel were unable to get to the wreck until the fire was contained.

Bryant used a private helicopter for years to get around Los Angeles, even during his time with the Lakers. He often used a Sokorsky S-76 chopper to go from Newport Beach to the Staples Center, where the Lakers play.

Kardashian was previously married to Lamar Odom, who played with Bryant on the Lakers. Odom and Bryant won the NBA Finals together in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant is considered one of the greatest players of his generation, and spent his entire two-decade career with the Lakers. He made the NBA All-Star Game 18 times and won five championships with the Lakers. He wore two numbers in his career, 8 and 24, which were both retired by the team after his retirement. He sits at fourth place on the NBA All-Time scoring list.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri.

Photo credit: Getty Images