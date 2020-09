Kobe Bryant's Cameo on 'Sister, Sister' Has Netflix Viewers Emotional

The hit TV series Sister, Sister is now streaming on Netflix and it features Tia and Tamera Mowry. The show lasted six seasons with 119 episodes, but the one episode that is standing out with viewers is the one that had a cameo from Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people back in January. Shortly after Bryant died, Tamera Mowry, who now goes by Tamera Mowry-Housley, talked about Bryant on The Real and got very emotional.

"I met Kobe when we were both the same age, 19," she said. "I remember looking at him. He was so tall. He just started playing for the Lakers and I didn't know what to expect because you think, 'This athlete, he came out of high school and now he’s this big shot.’' But, I'll never forget his humility. I'll never forget his kindness."

Mowry then added: "He was so nervous and he had like one or two lines, but I remember, I was like, 'Dang, he’s so focused.' And my heart just goes out to all the families who have lost their loved ones. This is all we got. This moment right here." Here's a look at fans reacting to seeing Bryant on Sister, Sister.