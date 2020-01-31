California Couple Transforms Baseball Field Into Massive Kobe Bryant Grass Tribute

A couple from California used part of a baseball field to honor the late Kobe Bryant. According to WTHR TV, Kelli Pearson and her husband used a special Turfprinter technology with the help of their company, New Ground Technology, to create a design of Bryant at a park in Pleasanton, California. The design is 115-foot tall and 92-foot wide.

“Kobe Bryant Tribute VIDEO – 115 ft x 92 ft Image printed on grass at Pleasanton park with using only air to gently bend grass to make the light and dark contrast in the image,” New Ground Technology wrote on their Instagram account.

The one thing about the design is it doesn’t last for a long time. Pearson told WTHR the image starts to fade away in two days and it’s completely gone by the fourth day. This happens when the grass begins to bend back to its natural position.

Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna were among the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Bryant was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016 and the team will honor him on Friday as it will be the first game since the crash.

“When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss wrote to Bryant on Instagram. “Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality – and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing – what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for.”

“I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong,” Buss continued. “I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination.”