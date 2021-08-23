Social Media Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant on His 43rd Birthday
Kobe Bryant would have been celebrating his 43rd birthday today. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020, and NBA players and fans are still having a hard time with the loss. Bryant was a beloved player who was considered by all as one of the best to play the game of basketball.
"I don’t know what you want to do when you retire,’” Bryant said, mimicking other’s concerns in his final interview before his death. “‘You’re going to go through a state of depression. You’re going to have an identity crisis.’ These are all things that were said to me because people were genuinely concerned.”
When Bryant retired, he focused on other projects as well as being a big family man. One of the things that Bryant was heavily involved in was coaching Gianna's basketball team. “Coaching youth sports is so important to take very seriously because you’re helping the emotional (development) of young kids,” Bryant said. “So it’s understanding not to be overcritical and understanding that (there) are going to be mistakes.” Here's a look a social media paying tribute to Bryant on his 43rd birthday.
Black Mamba. Hall of Famer. Girl Dad.
Happy Birthday, Kobe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nUs6HwyjqR— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2021
One person wrote: "Happy B Day Mamba. Ty for making me stronger and better at life as you did for so many people. Hope you dunking over clouds and cool stuff now. Wow we miss ya here tho. But thanks for memories and all else."prevnext
This Kobe Bryant tribute from Snoop Dogg 💜 💛 pic.twitter.com/IGNT0IQVB3— ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2021
One person replied: "This is beautiful. Kobe is celebrating with his lil mamba, while looking down giving strength to his loved ones. I'm sure it's a hard day for family and friends. [Prayers] to his wife and mambasitas."prevnext
Kobe Bryant would’ve celebrated 43 today 💜
The one and only Black Mamba.— ESPN (@espn) August 23, 2021
One social media user said: "Crazy was literally just watching, dear basketball, to me that is his greatest legacy it’s utterly mesmerising Just simply ART simple beauty."prevnext
The Black Mamba 🐍
Kobe would have celebrated his 43rd birthday today. pic.twitter.com/4MNJMLpt0A— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 23, 2021
One person wrote: "Almost 2 years later! And im still in great disbelief! Such a horrible tragedy to him, his daughter and all the others that had lost their lives in that crash smh R.I P."prevnext
Kobe would’ve been 43 today.
Mamba forever. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/mGWP4I0Z0t— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 23, 2021
Another Twitter user added: "I woke up the morning of his passing and couldn’t believe what I saw on Twitter and the news. It’s still surreal someone involved in your lives like this is gone. RIP Kobe."prevnext
My Brother. Still miss him so much. Mamba Forever! pic.twitter.com/ufBNCsHrmh— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) August 23, 2021
Another person wrote: "Black Mamba Was A Silent Saint Who Touched So Many Lives Positively. This Lakers family member since a 1990 Interview with Magic Johnson at the Forum, in the presence of Heavy D and Kimberley Porter, Knows That Because I Was A Kobe Restoration Project."prevnext
Forever Legend.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 23, 2021
Miss you Kobe.
Happy Birthday Mamba. 💜💛🐍
#8 #24 pic.twitter.com/8oqbRdZ8E7
And this fan wrote: "Greatness appreciating greatness! RIP forever Mamba and Gigi! We have RW3 to carry on that Mamba Mentality no doubt."prev