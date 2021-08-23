Social Media Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant on His 43rd Birthday

Kobe Bryant would have been celebrating his 43rd birthday today. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020, and NBA players and fans are still having a hard time with the loss. Bryant was a beloved player who was considered by all as one of the best to play the game of basketball.

"I don’t know what you want to do when you retire,’” Bryant said, mimicking other’s concerns in his final interview before his death. “‘You’re going to go through a state of depression. You’re going to have an identity crisis.’ These are all things that were said to me because people were genuinely concerned.”

When Bryant retired, he focused on other projects as well as being a big family man. One of the things that Bryant was heavily involved in was coaching Gianna's basketball team. “Coaching youth sports is so important to take very seriously because you’re helping the emotional (development) of young kids,” Bryant said. “So it’s understanding not to be overcritical and understanding that (there) are going to be mistakes.” Here's a look a social media paying tribute to Bryant on his 43rd birthday.