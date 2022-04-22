Vanessa Bryant Sends Emotional Message to Kobe on 21st Wedding Anniversary

✖

Vanessa Bryant just sent a message to her late husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, on their 21st wedding anniversary. On Instagram, Vanessa posted an old photo of her wrapping her arms around Kobe from behind. And in the caption, Vanessa wrote, "I love you forever, baby. Happy Anniversary."

Kobe died in a helicopter crash in January 2020 with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and even others: John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan. The group was heading to a basketball game outside the Los Angeles area. Last year, Kobe, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was officially inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

"I used to always avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans. Along the road, someone had to bring him back to reality. Right now I am sure he is laughing in heaven because I'm about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages," Vanessa said during the Hall of Fame ceremony in May 2021. "I can see him now, arms folded, with a huge grin saying, 'Isn't this some s—t?'"

Vanessa continued: "I wish my husband was here to accept this incredible award. He and Gigi deserve to go here to witness this. Gigi would be so proud to watch her daddy get enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame," Bryant continued. "I know he was looking forward to being here. He asked the hall of fame to specifically add a sixth ticket for a Capri. He was so happy."

Recently, Vanessa and Nike renewed their partnership in honor of Kobe and Gigi. "We're excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue! I am so proud that my husband's shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world," Vanessa wrote in an Instagram post. "With this new partnership, fans will soon be able to have access to Kobe and Gigi Nike products for years to come and with Nike donating 100% of the net proceeds yearly for Gianna's shoes to our Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation (M&MSF)."