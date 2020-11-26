Khambrail Winters, Texas State Football Player, Shot and Killed During Drug Deal

✖

Khambrail Winters, a defensive back from Texas State, was shot and killed in San Marcos, Texas on Tuesday evening. According to ESPN, officials said on Wednesday two individuals have been arrested and charged in the killing. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at an apartment complex in San Marcos on Tuesday evening after what witnesses described as a drug deal gone wrong.

Winters was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders began lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful. Witnesses told police that Winters, Enalisa Blackman and Michael Ifeanacho went into Lodge Apartments looking to buy marijuana. During the deal, Winters was shot dead and police arrested Blackman and Ifeanacho. Both have been charged with capital murder, and an investigation is ongoing.

Today we mourn the loss of one of our own. Our deepest sympathies to @TXSTATEFOOTBALL and all who knew Kham Winters. To his family; we cannot possibly know what you’re going through, you are in our thoughts as you go through this incredibly tough time. — Texas State Bobcats (@TxStateBobcats) November 25, 2020

The Alief Taylor Football program is deeply saddened by the passing of our former DB and TX State DB Khambrail Winters. We will remember is extraordinary athletic abilities, but most importantly we will remember his kind heart, and easygoing personality. A true Alief Legend. RIP pic.twitter.com/ZnOiFePxs0 — Alief Taylor Football (@AliefTaylor_FB) November 25, 2020

"Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member and friend, Khambrail Winters," head coach Jake Spavital said in a statement." I met with players this morning to share this news about Khambrail. We will stand together as a team and support one another during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Khambrail's family and loved ones. ... We are waiting for more details to be released before we can comment further. The coaches and I are meeting with the team to discuss how we will proceed for the rest of the week."

Winters has not played in a game this year as he is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in fall camp. He was looking to build on a productive 2019 season, recording 52 total tackles with 30 solo stops and four pass breakups in 11 games. He was selected to the Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference team for his work last season. He played high school football at Alief Taylor High School in Texas and was listed as a two-star prospect by 247Sports.