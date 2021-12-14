Former NFL Player Had CTE When He Shot and Killed 6 People and Himself, Doctors Say

Former NFL cornerback Phillip Adams had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he allegedly killed six people and himself in April in South Carolina, according to officials, per NBC News. Dr. Ann McKee from Boston University examined Adams’ brain tissue and said his CTE was “unusually severe in both frontal lobes” which could have led to his “behavioral abnormalities.”

Adams allegedly shot Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70; his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69; and two of their grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, according to police. The former NFL player is also accused of shooting two air conditioning technicians, James Lewis, 38, and Robert Shook, 38. Adams was then found dead from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at a nearby home.

“Adams’ 20-year career in football put him at a high risk for CTE,” McKee said Thursday. Stage 2 CTE is associated with multiple abnormalities such as aggression, depression, paranoia, anxiety, poor executive function and memory loss, McKee noted. She also said that Adams’ CTE pathology is was similar to former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez who was convicted of murder in 2015 and died two years later.

“As we process these results we are deeply saddened by the events that occurred on April 7 and we continue to pray for the families of the victims,” Adams family said in a statement. “We are pleased to have a better understanding of the mental turmoil that Phillip was dealing with during the last moments of his life. We cannot say that we are surprised by these results. However, it is shocking to hear how severe his condition was.”

“After going through medical records through his football career, we do know that he was desperately seeking help from the NFL, but was denied all claims due to his inability to remember things and to handle seemingly simple tasks, such as traveling hours away to see doctors and going through extensive evaluations.”

Adams played in the NFL from 2010-2015. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round from South Carolina State. In his six-season career, Adams played for six different teams and spent the most time with the Oakland Raiders where he played in 31 games in two seasons. Adams played in 78 career games and recorded 128 tackles, five interceptions and 15 passes defended.

