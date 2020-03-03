Former Temple Football Player, High School Football Star Zaire Williams Shot and Killed After Fistfight

Former Temple University football player and New Jersey high school football star Zaire Williams was shot and killed after being involved in a fistfight according to the Associated Press. He was 25 years old. Williams was shot in the head around 4 a.m. local time on Monday and the shooting occurred just a few blocks away from the Temple University campus.

Williams was driven to the hospital in a private car, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital later. The shooter fled the scene by foot and remained at large as of Tuesday morning. No other injuries were reported.

“Sources say the shooting was preceded by a confrontation at the Johnny Walker Bar at 10th and Race Streets,” CBS reports per 247Sports. “Police say the confrontation was broken up but the people involved went to the 1800 block of West Montgomery Avenue, just off of Temple’s campus, where a fistfight broke out. Police say 25-year-old Williams won the fight but a suspect then fatally shot Williams in the head. A gun was recovered at the scene.”

The Temple football team released a statement on Twitter.

“Thoughts and prayers to the family of former Temple Football player Zaire Williams,” the statement said.

PJ Walker, a former teammate of Williams and currently the starting quarterback of XFL’s Houston Roughnecks, sent a message to Williams when he heard the news.

“Man…….. life is short I can’t believe this news,” he wrote on Twitter. RIP Zaire. #23 My brotha!! 4L.”

Williams was a member of the Owls for three years before transferring to Maine in 2016. In his three years at Temple, Williams recorded 678 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. He played under Matt Rhule who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. In his one season at Maine, Williams rushed for 302 yards and one touchdown on 75 carries.

“The process of transferring is hard, but I have great teammates and great coaches, and everybody on the staff just welcomed me in here, made me feel at home,” Williams said to the Bangor Daily News in May 2016.

“This morning we lost one of our family members too soon,” Maine head coach Nick Charlton said on his Twitter account per Bangor Daily News. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Zaire’s family and loved ones… Rest In Peace brother.”