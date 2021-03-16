Keyshawn Johnson, NFL and 'DWTS' Alum, Reveals Death of Daughter Maia

✖

Retired NFL star Keyshawn Johnson's daughter Maia died, the Super Bowl champion revealed on Twitter Monday evening. She was 25. Johnson, 40, did not share details of her death and asked for privacy. Maia was Johnson's first child with ex-wife Shikiri Hightower. He has two other children, London and Vance, with his second wife, Jennifer Conrad, notes TMZ.

"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my firstborn child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family, and [I] appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

In the end, Johnson thanked fans for their support. "We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Thank you all, God Bless," he wrote.

Johnson made his debut with the New York Jets in 1996 and was the first overall pick in the 1996 NFL draft. The wide receiver joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2000 and won Super Bowl XXXVII. He also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2007. He later joined ESPN that same year. He is an analyst on the network's NFL Live show and co-hosts ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin with Jay Williams and Zubin Mehendi. In 2013, Johnson participated in Dancing With The Stars Season 17, dancing with Sharna Burgess.

"Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy," ESPN said in a statement. "He has the full support of his ESPN family."

Johnson's colleagues shared their condolences as well. "So very sorry for your loss," Jemele Hill wrote. "I am so very sorry Keshawn. That is devastating and heartbreaking to hear. From my family to yours...our deepest and most sincere condolences brother," Monday Night Football's Louis Riddick added. "Please accept our deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with you and your family, Keyshawn," the Jets' statement read.