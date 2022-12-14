'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Mourns Death of 'Great Friend' Mike Leach

Cole Hauser is mourning the death of Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach. The Yellowstone star went to social media on Tuesday to post a picture of him with Leach while writing an emotional message. Leach died on Monday after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack on Sunday.

"We lost a great human being today," Hauser wrote. "Someone who gave his life to mentoring and coaching young people. A great friend, father, husband, grandfather. My thoughts are with Sharon and the Leach Family across the country. Many blessings in these tough times."

Leach was in his third season as the Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach when he died. He led to the team an 8-4 record, and the team was getting ready to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2. One Tuesday, Mississippi State interim athletic director Bracky Brett told ESPN that the team will play in the game to honor Leach.

"The players are 100% behind playing this bowl game and doing what Coach Leach would expect them to do," Brett said. "We all know that's what Coach Leach would want, and it's what we should do." Leach had a 19-17 record at Mississippi State. Before joining the Bulldogs, Leach spent eight seasons as the head coach at Washington State where he won a Pac-12 North Division title in 2018. From 2000-2009, Leach was the head coach at Texas Tech and led the team to a Big 12 South Division championship in 2008.

Washington State University mourns the loss of Coach Mike Leach," WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said in a statement. "We send our deepest condolences to Sharon and the entire Leach Family. Needless to say, there will never be another Mike Leach ever to walk this earth. He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, football coach, teacher, lifelong learner, innovator, conversationalist and a pirate. WSU will forever be indebted to Coach Leach for the legacy he left with us in Pullman.



"Coach Leach changed the game of football. "His "Air Raid" philosophy impacted the sport on the NFL, college and high school levels. His legacy in the sport of football will endure through all his former players, coaches and staff who had the fortune of learning from one of the great minds ever to coach the sport."

Houser, 47, can currently be seen in the fifth season of Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. The show has been so successful that it has led to two spinoff shows — 1883 and 1923 — and both shows can be seen on Paramount+ (1923 premieres on Dec. 18).