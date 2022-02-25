Ken Burrough, Houston Oilers Legend and Black College Football Hall of Famer, Dead at 73

Ken Burrough, a former Houston Oilers wide receiver who was selected to the Pro Bowl two times, died on Thursday, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced (per NFL.com). He was 73 years old. According to the Houston Chronicle, Burrough’s family said that the legendary wide receiver died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Burrough was selected in the first round of the 1970 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He was traded to the Oilers before the 1971 season and would be with the team for 11 seasons. Burrough wore No. 00 for the Oilers and was selected to play in the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1976. His best season was 1975 when he caught 53 passes for 1,065 yards and eight touchdowns.

“We have lost another great from the Luv Ya Blue era with the passing of Kenny Burrough,” Tennesee Titans (formerly the Houston Oilers) controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said, per the team’s official website. “Kenny provided the aerial threat and the big plays for Bum Phillips’ Oiler teams, leading the league in receiving one season and earning two Pro Bowls over his 11 seasons in Houston. At the time of his retirement, he was the franchise leader in career receiving yards and he still ranks third currently. I will fondly remember his distinctive double zero jersey racing down the field on another long touchdown.

“It was great to see him at our last Oilers reunion, spending time with his teammates and reliving their special moments together. On behalf of our organization, I send our condolences to his family and his teammates. He will be missed.” As Strunk mentioned, Burrough was part of the Luv Ya Blue craze which was in 1978 and 1979. In those two seasons, the Oilers reached the AFC Championship Game under head coach Bum Phillips. But in both games, the Oilers lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrough finished his career with 421 receptions, 7,102 yards and 49 touchdowns. In 2016, Burrough was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame for the work he put in at Texas Southern. During his time at Texas Southern, Burrough recorded 138 receptions for 1,912 yards and was named to the All-SWAC Team three times (1967-1969).