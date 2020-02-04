Kelly Kay: What to Know About the Instagram Model Who Rushed the Field at the Super Bowl

Kelly Kay is embracing her 15 minutes of fame after her shocking display at the Super Bowl. The Instagram model rushed onto the field where she sported a dress that she eventually lifted up for everyone to see. She was eventually secured and escorted off the field by security. She was later arrested that night on trespassing charges.

Kay has been quite the popular search on both social media and in search engines. It turns out that she is 27 years old and a model along with being an influencer on Instagram. She hails from Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since Sunday’s events, she has updated her Instagram bio to read, “U.S. fashion model… Featured on NY Post, Daily Mails, News.com, Barstool Sports and many more. You may have seen me on Super Bowl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Kay (@kellykay) on Feb 3, 2020 at 11:55am PST

She has also posted a gallery of what transpired during her Super Bowl escapades. She shared a photo of her after she lifted her skirt up to reveal her underwear along with videos of the scene.

“Do what you want, when you want, life’s too short to have regrets,” she captioned the photo. “Thanks @nfl for having me‼️”

The post has over 41K as of 9 p.m. ET. She previously was getting anywhere from 15 to 20K likes on her photo before the publicity stunt. She has been quite active on her Instagram since being released from jail. She even joked about it in one of her story posts in which she shared a photo of herself on her laptop with the words, “Straight from jail to work… still in the same dress.”

She currently has 300K followers on Instagram and has posted more than 415 times since joining the network. In many of her posts since the Super Bowl scene, she has tagged Vitaly Uncensored, which is an adult video site.

This isn’t the first time someone has used one of sports’ biggest stages to promote themselves. During this past World Series, two women were seen on the national broadcast exposing themselves on FOX during the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Game 5 in Houston.

During Gerrit Cole’s wind-up on the mound, Julia Rose and Lauren Summer were shown lifting up their shirts and flashing the camera behind home plate.

Rose later uploaded a photo of a letter that MLB sent her in which it stated that she and Summer were “banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.”

There is no word yet if the NFL will do anything similar to Kay.