Kay Adams Reveals Her 'Dream' for Tom Brady's End to NFL Career (Exclusive)

To put it mildly, Tom Brady has made headlines throughout 2022. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback retired in February, unretired in March, took 11 days off from training camp in August, and recently was involved in an on-field altercation with a New Orleans Saints player. But is this the final season from Brady who is now 45 years old? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Kay Adams, the former host of Good Morning Football and current host of the FanDuel TV show Up and Adams, revealed what she wants from Brady and his career comes to an end.

"My dream for him is that I hope he gets to walk away with the Cinderella story that he wants, whatever that might be," Adams exclusively told PopCulture. "I think for a while I heard lots of people say, people close to him say it was age 45. That's what I want, age 45. He's a different cat, he's obsessed with the game. I would just hate to see that offensive line fail — and it might — and things not to end the way he'd like it."

It's been reported that Brady is playing in his final NFL season to save his marriage with Gisele Bündchen. Brady has not publicly announced that the 2022 season will be a farewell tour, but Adams is not ruling anything out. "If he misses the playoffs, will he walk away? I have no idea," Adams stated. "He's got plenty of distractions, of course, on and off the field like he always has. To question this notion of him not being all in, him not being able to compartmentalize, deflategate happened, huge story, biggest story. What does he do? Goes and succeeds.

"He's played through adversity, personal adversity of course, that he lets us, oh, yeah, there's always a small window glimpse into what he is dealing with [like with] his parents a couple of years ago. [He] goes on and wins the Super Bowl. I think when you're taking a bit of a break, I can't imagine, I've never done a job for 23 years, but if I did, I probably would also say, you know what? Maybe I don't need to be at OTAs today. Maybe I don't need to be at that second preseason game. If there's one player in any sport that has earned that right, it's Tom Brady."

Adams also revealed she was at Brady's final game of the 2021 season and thought he was not going to retire because of how things ended for him. "He's bleeding and he almost leads the comeback and he's so upset after the game and I thought, 'He's not going to retire because this is not how he wants to go out,'" Adams said. "Not with a nice effort, but without a win. Winning is not easy and your body at 45 isn't what it was at 35, it just isn't. He's done such a tremendous job, he has nothing to prove."