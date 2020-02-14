Watch: Kawhi Leonard Stars in Honey’s New Ad Campaign

Kawhi Leonard is one of the top stars in the NBA and it has led to him joining a company that is helping consumers save money. This week, Honey announced they have launched a new ad campaign led by the Los Angeles Clippers star. The first commercial was released on Tuesday and Leonard is seen blocking a guy from overpaying online while showing him how to use Honey.

The first ad aired nationally on Thursday when the Clippers took on Boston Celtics. There are three other ads that feature Leonard expressing different emotions while using Honey. One ad is called “Kawhi Excited,” another is called “Kawhi Sad” and the other is called “Kawhi Oversimplified.“

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I only work with brands that I personally use and believe in,” Leonard said. “I like Honey’s product because it’s free and it saves you money. It’s that simple.”

“Kawhi may seem like an unexpected partner, but we have a shared mindset that saving money is for everyone,” Honey VP of Creative Chiyong Jones said. “This first commercial is a nod to Kawhi’s simplistic style and just how easy it is to use Honey.”

Leonard joined the Clippers this season after being a member of the Toronto Raptors last year. Leonard was traded to the Raptors from the San Antonio Spurs and it turned out to be a great decision he led the team to their first NBA championship. With him being a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season, Leonard decided to sign with the Clippers.

“The ride [to the championship] was fun,” Leonard said at the LA Clippers’ morning shootaround prior to a game against the Raptors back in December via ESPN. “I had a great time last year with the coaching staff, front office and the players. It was a great experience.”

Leonard did consider re-signing with the Raptors, but he ultimately decided to be close to home.

“Gave it big consideration,” Leonard said of possibly re-signing with Toronto. “I took my time like I did; I didn’t hurry up and make a quick decision. I talked to the front office in deep detail. It was a hard choice to make.”

Leonard also led the Spurs to a championship in 2014 and was named NBA Finals MVP. He also won the NBA Finals MVP last year and is one of the best defensive players in the league, winning Defensive Player of the year in 2015 and 2016.