Kate Upton Sounds off on Interference Call During Game 6 of World Series

Kate Upton attended Game 6 of the World Series to support her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. And while she was watching the game, Upton spoke up on Twitter concerning the interference call during the seventh inning that got Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected. Nationals leadoff man Trea Turner was running to first after hitting a ground ball to Astros pitcher Brad Peacock. The throw to first was missed by the first baseman as his glove hit Tuner’s leg. However, the umpires called him out for interference and Upton explained the rule to her followers.

“He wasn’t within the base path. Those who don’t know the rule you HAVE to run inside the 2 lines. Not sure why the review is taking so long,” Upton wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans started to fire back at Upton and she then wrote this on Twitter: “I LOVE talking about sports and reading all of the dumb misogynist comments. It reminds me that women need to keep fighting for equality. It’s 2019 but feels like the 1950s.”

CBS Sports reviewed the official rule and it states, “The lines marking the three-foot lane are a part of that lane and a batter-runner is required to have both feet within the three-foot lane or on the lines marking the lane. The batter-runner is permitted to exit the threefoot lane by means of a step, stride, reach or slide in the immediate vicinity of first base for the sole purpose of touching first base.”

Because Turner touched the base, he should have been called safe according to him. But he also said the MLB has to change the rule because he did nothing wrong.

“Two answers: Change the rule, or change the dimensions of the field and/or where the batter’s box is, where first base is and all that. For me, I don’t want like messing with the game. I like it the way it is. That’s the rule. If I can’t run where I ran, that should be changed.”

Upton was already not happy because Verlander did not have a strong outing, allowing three runs which led to the Astros losing Game Six 7-2. The good news for the Astros is Game Seven is tonight and they have a chance to redeem themselves and win their second title in three seasons.