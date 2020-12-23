Miles Teller Celebrates Philadelphia Phillies Clinching World Series Berth

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the World Series, and one of the team's biggest fans is ready for the fall classic. Miles Teller is a big Phillies fan, and when the team defeated the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Top Gun: Maverick star celebrated with the fans at Citizens Bank Park. On Twitter, Teller posted a photo of him holding the National League Championship trophy with his family by his side. His wife, Keleigh Teller, posted an Instagram photo of the two sharing a kiss while at the game.

"This is pretty special," Teller told CBS affiliate KYW-TV (per PEOPLE). "I literally watch every game, and if I can't watch it live I'm game-casting it. So this team, it is pretty surprising, but nobody wants to play the Phillies right now." Teller grew up in Philadelphia and played baseball when he was younger. In 2017, the 35-year-old spoke to the Philly Voice about his love for the team and said he's always been a fan. Teller also talked about playing baseball when he was in high school.

National League Champions pic.twitter.com/MhNZ4MMmyB — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) October 24, 2022

"I was a second baseman," Teller said. "When I was 12 dude, I was a stud. When I was 11 I was the only 11-year-old in Jersey hitting dingers. And then when I was 12, stud. But I didn't hit a growth spurt again until in between junior and senior year of high school. But, yeah, second base. I had really good hands. Didn't hit for pop but his for average."

Teller is enjoying this season since the Phillies just made the playoffs. The team finished the regular season with an 87-75 record and clinched the final wild-card spot. Philadelphia defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card series and beat last year's World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the divisional round before taking down the Padres. In the World Series, the Phillies will face the Houston Astros, a team that is playing in their fourth World Series since 2017.

"It's everything," Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said, per MLB.com. "This organization is the one that believed in me and gave me an opportunity to impact the city of Philadelphia in any way. There's been a lot of people that have had a lot of hands in this going back since I got drafted, but definitely since I got here in 2017. A lot of people that aren't here that put in work, laid the groundwork for the people that are here to succeed, to dream and to win."