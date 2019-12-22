Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears will face off as part of NBC’s Sunday Night Football schedule. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs need a victory to keep in contention for a bye week while the Bears simply want to finish the season strong. Here’s what time the game is scheduled to air.

As part of Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs and Bears will get primetime billing. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m ET, and the game will be broadcast exclusively on NBC. This channel is available in a variety of ways, including through cable subscriptions and streaming services.

Those without Sling TV or YouTube TV can also obtain NBC through the use of digital antennas. If the signal is clear enough, the game will be made available without having to pay for premium services. NBC does have a streaming option for the game through their mobile app, but using this option requires logging in through a service provider, such as Dish Network.

Given that this game features a high-profile matchup, as well as Mahomes, it was expected that the top broadcast team would be on hand to provide commentary. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are viewed as one of the best booth duos in the game, and reporter Michele Tafoya is respected for work on the sideline.

At this point in the season, the Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention. Five of the six teams have been determined (Seahawks, 49ers, Vikings, Packers, Saints) and only the winner of the NFC East can fill out the roster of postseason teams.

The Bears still have much to play for, however, considering that head coach Matt Nagy needs to determine if Mitchell Trubisky is the quarterback of the future or if he needs to be replaced. Additionally, Chicago can also mess with the AFC playoff picture.

With two games remaining in the season, the Chiefs need two victories in order to potentially secure a first-round bye during the playoffs. They also need the New England Patriots to lose to the Miami Dolphins in week 17. If the Bears win on Sunday night, they will guarantee that the Chiefs will play during Wild Card weekend.

Will the Bears defeat the Chiefs in primetime and wreak havoc on the playoff picture? The answer is unknown early on Sunday afternoon, but the answer will be provided at 8:20 p.m. ET when the game begins.

Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty