Kansas City Chiefs Owner's Daughter Named Miss Kansas USA

Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt continues to win. After his team won the Super Bowl for the 2019 season, his daughter, Gracie Hunt, won the Miss Kansas USA pageant this past weekend. She will represent the state in the Miss USA 2021 pageant.

"I cannot put into words how honored I am to join the VANBROS family and Miss Kansas USA legacy & represent the amazing state of Kansas!" Gracie Hunt wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you to everyone who believed in me and to God for making my prayers a reality. I hope to make everyone proud through the next part of my journey. And so the adventure begins..."

Hunt also listed some facts about herself in the official Miss Kansas USA Instagram account. She revealed that she works in marketing and development for the Chiefs and is pursuing a Master's Degree in Sports Management from the University of Kansas. Hunt founded Breaking Barriers Through Sports in 2016, a nonprofit that aids "the disadvantaged and promotes respect and inclusion worldwide." Hunt is a Global Ambassador for Special Olympics and a certified health and fitness coach.

In a recent interview with Fox 4 in Kansas City, Hunt talked about how she wasn't into pageants when she was younger despite her mother, Tavia Hunt, winning Miss Kansas USA in 1993. “I never watched the competitions growing up because we were very traditional sports focus. I got my fourth serious concussion, which ended my soccer career. That was a really difficult thing for someone who wanted to play in college,” Gracie Hunt said. “When you lose that, suddenly you have to decide, ‘Who am I outside of this?’”

The new Miss Kansas USA has been around sports all her life since the Hunt family has been tied to the Chiefs since its inception. Her grandfather, Lamar Hunt, founded the team in 1960, and they started as the Dallas Texans. The team moved to Kansas City in 1963 and was one of the top teams in the American Football League (AFL). The Chiefs would win three AFL titles before moving to the NFL in 1970. They won the Super Bowl in 1969 and again 50 years later. In February, the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.