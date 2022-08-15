Kansas City Chiefs Legendary Quarterback Len Dawson Placed in Hospice Care

Len Dawson, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship, has been placed in hospice care in Kansas City, according to the Associated Press. Dawson's wife, Linda, confirmed the news to KMBC-TV, the station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966.

Dawson, 87, began his NFL career in 1957 when he was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Draft. He was with the Steelers for three seasons before joining the Cleveland Browns in 1960 where he spent two years. In 1962, Dawson signed with the Dallas Texans, a team that would become the Chiefs in 1963. In his career, Dawson led the Chiefs to three AFL Championships and a Super Bowl title during the 1969 season. In the Super Bowl, Dawson threw for 142 yards and one touchdown and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Dawson would retire from the NFL in 1976, He finished his career with 28,711 yards, 239 touchdowns, 183 interceptions and an 82.6 passer rating. He's one of the best quarterbacks in AFL history, being named an AFL All-Star six times and laws named AFL MVP in 1962. On the NFL side, Dawson was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1971 and led the league in completion percentage in 1975. He was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1979, Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and Purdue Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996.

"This week has been so special. The treatment that we have received here in Canton, Ohio has been nothing but the very, very best," Dawson said during his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech, per Sports Illustrated. "The people have been tremendous in helping us to do whatever we possibly can to get over the nervous feeling right now. The people from Canton are great, but you know something, I've always known that because this is where I grew up.

" The people of Kansas City, for those of you who don't know this place, is some kind of town. The people of Kansas City are tremendous; they have been tremendous to me and my family and to the Kansas City Chiefs. I am very proud, very proud to be here. This has been the greatest week of my life. Thank you very much."