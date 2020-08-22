Kansas City Chiefs Fans Weigh in After Team Bans Headdresses and Face Paint
When fans of the Kansas City Chiefs head to Arrowhead Stadium in 2020, they will do so in limited numbers due to COVID-19. They will also have to leave certain pieces of merchandise at home. The team banned Native American headdresses and face paint to help remove cultural appropriation, which prompted a massive number of responses from the fanbase.
"In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences," the Chiefs confirmed in a statement. "As an organization, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area."
When supporters of the team saw the news, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some expressed understanding of the change and said that this move "is for the best." Others, however, did not agree. They expressed anger and said that the changes are part of the "country's downfall" due to political correctness.
I am not native and do not want to come off as speaking for them. Please reach out to see what natives need and how you can pay them back for having used their culture.— 😷 (@beelze_BUBBLES) August 20, 2020
The refs would just stop the game until the fans stopped and remove players from the field.
Its happened before for far less. I remember a game where it was snowing and fans were throwing snow balls onto the field after a bad call & they stopped the game until the snowballs did— Ryan* BLM (@ChicagoRyanLFC) August 20, 2020
Damn, this political correctness crap is getting so old and tiring. Damn Liberals are literally going to ruin this great country.— Brian E. Raines (@BrianERaines1) August 20, 2020
Not just any Native person gets to throw on a headdress, it’s earned and reserved for select roles and responsibilities.. and every nation doesn’t even had headdresses so your comment doesn’t make sense.— Carrington Christmas (@carrchristmas) August 21, 2020
Natives don't agree with you.— Nat Turner (@DukeofDaytona06) August 21, 2020
This is ridiculous, pc culture is quite literally taking over and running our lives— gdrp (@therealDRP_) August 20, 2020
KC native, Chiefs lifer - can’t believe you’re bowing to this. What’s next? Changing the name from the Chiefs? Getting rid of the Tomahawk Chop? Come on. How is the positive celebration of NA culture offensive? KS & MO are NA territories; it’s a sign of pride and honor.— Jacob McCandless (@Jacob_McCandle) August 20, 2020
But what if they are actually Native American hmmm ?— BIG B (@Bacongod1977) August 20, 2020
Guess no chanting and tommy hawk either?!— Chuck Garza (@lovetorunman) August 20, 2020
I agree that Chiefs fans aren't doing these things to denigrate Native Americans, but that doesn't mean it doesn't cause offense. I'm proud of the team for making this stand. And as fun and loud as the Arrowhead Chop can be, I hope they'll end that as well.— Ian T. McFarland (@iantmcfarland) August 21, 2020
😂😂😂 this is just the beginning. Start thinking of that new name now so you’re ready in a couple years when your sponsors threaten you— WFT Est 2020 Keith (@Kgskins26) August 20, 2020
The Chiefs are being renamed the Chefs. The symbol on their helmet is going to be replaced by a barbecue rib. A smoker will be brought out to the 50 yard line at each home game where brisket was cooked for 12 hours. The team cheer is Gates Gates Gates 1, 2, 3. Hi, may I help you.— Mauch64 (@Mauch64) August 21, 2020
Historically, Vikings and Raiders raped and pillaged... are those teams next to be renamed? Might be hard since most NFL teams have players charged with those acts— BIS0N (@YouDiscussedMe2) August 20, 2020
Bend don’t break, Chiefs. If you keep throwing the “appropriation” crowd bones, you’ll soon have nothing. Previous decisions were honorable, but most of this is appeasement. Almost cowardly. Please know their is support to build, not tear down— BubbaGumpScrimp (@LiteThought) August 21, 2020
Well you’re wrong, and this is coming from a native. Not Elizabeth Warren native, actual native. There is zero wrong with using an arrowhead, there is zero wrong with the tomahawk chop, and there is zero wrong with the name of the team.— Vic Crown (@VicCrown10) August 20, 2020