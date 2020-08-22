Kansas City Chiefs Fans Weigh in After Team Bans Headdresses and Face Paint

When fans of the Kansas City Chiefs head to Arrowhead Stadium in 2020, they will do so in limited numbers due to COVID-19. They will also have to leave certain pieces of merchandise at home. The team banned Native American headdresses and face paint to help remove cultural appropriation, which prompted a massive number of responses from the fanbase.

"In 2014, we began a dialogue with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds and experiences," the Chiefs confirmed in a statement. "As an organization, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area."

When supporters of the team saw the news, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some expressed understanding of the change and said that this move "is for the best." Others, however, did not agree. They expressed anger and said that the changes are part of the "country's downfall" due to political correctness.