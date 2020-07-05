July 4th: WWE's Scarlett Reveals Patriotic Sparkler Bikini Photo

✖

Saturday was Independence Day in the United States, and millions celebrated their freedom with BBQ, fireworks and social distancing. WWE star Scarlett, who is also known as Scarlett Bordeaux, took part in the festivities, which she showcased on social media. She posted a photo showing her in a red, white and blue bikini while holding a sparkler.

"Happy 4th of July," Scarlett wrote on Instagram. This was one of many photos on her social media profile featuring the patriotic bikini, but her fans appreciated that she incorporated fireworks. She has been providing social media users with many bikini photos in recent months. This includes several taken near or in the water that she used to either celebrate or promote big moments in her life.

Scarlett is not the only WWE star to showcase their celebrations on social media. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin joined in the fun on July 4th, albeit in a manner more fitting to his personality. He stuck a massive American flag on the rear of his Kawasaki 4x4 and sped off down the road. The flag remained in place while billowing in the wind and prompting excited comments from Instagram users.

Once he was done cruising around the Broken Skull Ranch down in Nevada, Austin celebrated by cracking open an ice-cold Broken Skull IPA. He promised to have at least six more of his signature beers while celebrating Independence Day. Austin also said that he and his wife would barbecue several hamburgers because "it's Saturday" and he can eat whatever he wants on Saturday.

In addition to Austin and Scarlett, several other WWE stars celebrated July 4 on their social media feeds with photos of their outfits or food choices for the holiday. This includes Torrie Wilson and Mandy Rose, who both joined Scarlett in wearing patriotic bikinis. Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, opted for a more subtle American flag t-shirt and festive red, white and blue necklaces.

Former WWE Diva Jillian Hall also joined in on the fun, but she opted for a different route. She didn't post a photo of herself in a bikini or standing in the wrestling ring. She posted a series of photos of two baby girls dressed up in patriotic clothing and holding miniature American flags. Hall captioned the photo by referring to herself as a #babyaunt.