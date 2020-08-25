Julian Edelman Posts Epic 'Batman v Superman' Photo Featuring Cam Newton

✖

Quarterback Cam Newton earned the nickname of Superman during his nine-year run with the Carolina Panthers. Now that he is a member of the New England Patriots, he is pairing up with Batman. Wide receiver Julian Edelman proved this with an epic Photoshopped photo on Twitter.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP turned heads on Tuesday with a unique image. Newton was on the left wearing the iconic Superman outfit from Henry Cavill's films. Edelman was on the right dressed as Christian Bale-era Batman. The background featured the Bat Symbol, only with the Patriots' logo. Edelman captioned the photo by saying that the "dawn is coming."

“The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming...” pic.twitter.com/LbsSkqoGok — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 25, 2020

"Super Cam and the edelman Knight saving foxbourgh boyyy," one fan commented on social media. Several others weighed in and showcased their excitement about the new addition to the Patriots. These fans expressed the opinion that the six-time Super Bowl champions will once again hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Edelman has routinely expressed his excitement about Newton joining the team as a free agent. He celebrated the initial signing by adopting the QB's unique font on social media. He also dubbed the area "Newton, Massachusetts."

While Edelman and the fans are considerably excited about Newton joining the team, there are questions about his role. The 2015 league MVP is coming off a season-ending Lisfranc injury. He should be the favorite to start the year atop the depth chart, but he is currently battling with second-year starter Jarrett Stidham.

Head coach Bill Belichick spoke about the ongoing battle recently. He acknowledged that the organization will have to give one quarterback the majority of the reps after splitting them evenly throughout training camp. Right now, however, he says that the Patriots are trying to get all of the quarterbacks up to speed.

There's some point where that's going to happen," Belichick said, per CBS Sports. "But, right now, we want to try to, like I said, give everybody an opportunity to get the basics, and we're really doing that at all the positions. I mean, everybody's rotating through and we're trying to give everybody an opportunity to run the basic plays, get the basic fundamentals down. Yeah, of course at some point, we'll have to not equalize the reps – I mean, that's obvious – but we're not there now."

Newton may not be the official starter at the moment, but Edelman anticipates that this will happen soon. He is already expressing excitement about the "superhero pair-up" that will lead to big plays on the football field. He just needs Newton to remain healthy.