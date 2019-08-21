Juju Smith-Schuster Has Wristbands Made for Steelers Wide Receivers to Honor Fallen Coach Darryl Drake

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is remembering Darryl Drake the best way possible. On Wednesday, Steelers reporter Missi Matthews revealed that Smith-Schuster had wristbands made for the receivers on the roster to remember the late wide receivers coach. One of the wristbands said “shut out the noise” while the other wristband said “never choose good when great is available.” Schuster told Matthews that was the last quote Drake said to the receivers before he passed away.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had wristbands made for the WRs to remember Coach Drake. One says “shut out the noise” and the other says “never choose good when great is available.” JuJu said that was the last quote Coach Drake said to the group. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) August 21, 2019

Drake was only 62 years old when he died suddenly. Smith-Schuster took the news hard as he was seen being consoled by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when the team returned to practice.

“Was at a loss for words when I heard the news,” Smith-Schuster posted on Twitter on Aug. 11. “Coach Drake was honestly my favorite coach that I ever had in this game, he taught me so much about football and especially how to go about life.

“Coach was an amazing role model, not just for myself, but for a lot of people who he touched. I wish I could see you just one more time. It won’t be the same out there on the field, in meetings, and I’m gonna miss all those long talks we used to have. We all know you want us to be successful and to play to win. Thank you for all the memories and life lessons you’ve taught me. Forever in my heart! Love you man. Rest in Peace Coach Drake.”

The Steelers released a statement on Drake which talked about the type of man he was.

“Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football,” the statement read. “Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”

It’s no secret Drake made a big impact on Smith-Schuster’s career. In just two seasons, the California native has recorded 14 receiving touchdowns, including two that each traveled 97 yards. He also led the team in receiving yards with 1,426 and topped 111 receptions in 2018 which led to him being named to the Pro Bowl. With Antonio Brown gone, Smith-Schuster looks ready to be the Steelers No. 1 receiver thanks in large part to Drake.