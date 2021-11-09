NFL History Was Made When Josh Allen Was Sacked on Sunday

NFL fans saw something they have never seen before when Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was sacked in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen was sacked by a Jaguars defensive end who also goes by the name of Josh Allen. According to StatMuse, it’s the first time in NFL history where a quarterback got sacked by a player with an identical name.

Not only was the Bills’ QB sacked by the Jaguars defensive end, but quarterback Josh Allen was intercepted and tackled by his counterpart. Defensive lineman Josh Allen also recovered a fumble from the star Bills player, which makes Nov. 7 unofficially Josh Allen Day. The play of Jaguars’ Josh Allen helped the team get a huge 9-6 win over the Bills. And after the game, the Bills QB blamed himself for the loss.

“I don’t want to lose, I don’t want to lose games,” Allen of the Bills said, per the team’s official website. “I feel like I could have played better. I could have helped our team and put us in better situations, and I didn’t. So, I’m frustrated with myself more so than anything. I gotta be better for this team.”

As for Allen of the Jaguars, he’s hoping Sunday’s win leads to more victories this season. “We’ve got to build on this, we’re going to build on this,” Jaguars defensive end/linebacker he said, per the team’s official website. “When we are on our stuff, we can be a really great defense and it showed today. Our defensive line can go against any offensive line any time of the week and stop any run, stop any pass if we do what we need to do.”

Josh Allen of the Bills, 25, was drafted by the team No. 7 overall in 2018. He has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, reaching the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro second team last year while leading the Bills to the AFC Championship game. Last year, Allen threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns with a 107.2 passer rating. Josh Allen of the Jaguars, 24, was drafted No. 7 overall by the team in 2019. He was named to the Pro Bowl during his rookie season after posting 10.5 sacks in 16 games. In 2020, Allen only played eight games due to a knee injury.