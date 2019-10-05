Ex-NFL OL Jonathan Martin Takes Plea Deal After Making Threats With Guns

Former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin had his felony case dismissed on Friday after taking a plea according to the New York Daily News. Martin was able to cut a plea deal with prosecutors in Los Angeles. He was taken into custody in Feb. 2018 for posting a photo on Instagram that included a gun with the caption “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide or revenge.”

Martin will now enter a mental health diversion program for two years. The New York Daily News adds that if “Martin attends a weekly meeting with a psychotherapist, bi-monthly meetings with a psychiatrist and follows both the law and an AA program, the court will dismiss his three pending felony charges after two years.”

“I did have the opportunity to consult with the named victims or their representatives. None of them are opposed to mental health diversion either, and all hope Mr. Martin succeeds,” Deputy District Attorney Samuel Hulefeld said to the court.

The judge approved the appeal because he recognized Martin’s “unspecified depressive disorder and alcohol use disorder” were “significant” factors “motivating his criminal behavior.”

“(Martin) independently made efforts to address his issues and did frankly an excellent job in bringing himself to a state of stability and good mental health,” the judge said.

Martin was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round back in 2012. He was in Miami for two seasons and he then joined the San Francisco 49ers for one season via trade. One of the reasons the Dolphins traded Martin was the fact he sat out half of the 2013 season because he was reportedly being bullied by fellow teammate Richie Incognito. Martin admitted to having mental health issues even before the bullying.

“I have really severe depression. There are many instances where I can’t get out of bed. … I’m really embarrassed to talk about it with anyone in person, I tried to with you when I was home but I couldn’t do it. I’ve managed to keep it under control for the most part on my own. Anyways, I really do wanna take care of it, because it is debilitating & keeps me from reaching my potential in all facets of life,” Martin said in a text message to his mother according to SBNation.

Martin spoke to the New York Daily News and he apologized for his actions.