Johnie Cooks, Super Bowl Champion Linebacker, Dead at 64

Johnie Cooks, a former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants died on Thursday, his alma mater Mississippi State announced. He was 64 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. Cooks played for the Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts, Giants and Cleveland Browns after having a stellar career with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

"Johnie Cooks is without question among the very best to ever put on the Maroon and White while also standing as one of the most decorated college football players of his era," Mississippi State Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said in a statement. "He truly did it all in his career, from earning accolade after accolade as a Bulldog to winning a Super Bowl in the NFL. Johnie will be remembered forever in Starkville as he is cemented as an MSU legend. We extend our deepest condolences to Johnie's family, as well as all who knew, loved and admired him."

Cooks was selected No. 2 overall by the Colts in the 1982 NFL Draft and was named to the All-Rookie Team that season. He was released by the Colts in the early stages of the 1988 season but signed with the Giants and played in 13 games that year. He was a member of the 1990 Giants team that defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl. Cooks then played for the Browns in 1991 before retiring from the NFL.

In Cooks' career, he played in 128 games with 97 starts and recorded 32 sacks and four interceptions. His best season was in 1984 when he notched a career-high 11.5 sacks for the Colts. "Johnie Cooks was the 2nd overall pick in the '82 Draft, and started with us from '82 to '88," Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on Twitter. "I remember him sprinting with a fumble for the game-winning TD in OT at the '83 opener, and he holds the franchise record for sacks in a game (4.5). My prayers to Johnie's family."

During his time at Mississippi State, Cooks was named to the All-SEC Team three times and finished fourth in school history in sacks (24). Following the 1981 season, Cooks was placed on five All-America teams and finished third in voting for SEC Player of the Year.