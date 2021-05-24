Major Update on John Cena's Return to WWE

✖

John Cena could be returning to WWE very soon. There were multiple reports that came out on Friday that the former WWE Champion will return when WWE goes back on the road in July. It was then reported by F4Wonline.com that Cena's return is still being discussed for the first show back with fans in the crowd, which would be the July 16 edition of WWE SmackDown on Fox at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

It's not known who Cena will face if he does return, but the last time WWE fans saw him in action was at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. Over the last few years, Cena has spent time focusing on his acting career, appearing in films such as Blockers, Playing with Fire, Bumblebee and Dolittle. This year, Cena will appear in four movies, including F9 and The Suicide Squad.

Cena, 44, recently spoke to Den of Geek about his WWE comeback. “I really, really want to get back to WWE,” he said as reported by Wrestling Inc. “I really want audiences to get back to WWE. Heck, I’m with everybody I think around the world saying I just want the world to get back to normal, but these are interesting times and I have a lot of interesting opportunities at my feet, and I really do appreciate the WWE universe understanding that after so many years of…"

Even if Cena doesn't return in July, he will still be working with WWE as he will executive produce and narrate a new WWE Evil series for Peacock and the WWE Network. Fans thought that Cena would return to WWE in April for WrestleMania 37, but that didn't happen as Cena was filming a new TV series.

"Currently, I’m in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max," Cena told Sports Illustrated back in February. "Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return, I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July." Cena is one of the top Superstars in WWE history. He was won the WWE Championship 13 times, the World Heavyweight Championship three times and the United States Championship five times. He is also a four-time tag team champion with four different Superstars.