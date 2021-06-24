John Cena Confirms WWE Return on Talk Show

✖

John Cena has made it clear he's returning to WWE. While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, the 16-time world champion confirmed his return to the company. Fallon asked Cena about his Instagram post where he shared a photo of the WWE logo.

“Yeah, I posted that back in May," Cena said, per Wrestling Inc. "I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE, and I just wanted to post the logo. Some people took it as I was returning immediately, which is not the case. I haven’t had my last match and I can’t wait to have my next match.”

Cena didn't reveal when he's returning but there are rumors he will return very soon to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. The event will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 21 and will be WWE's biggest show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of fan attendance. Earlier this month, Cena talked about Reigns and his current run in WWE. He said Reign's ability to turn heel and be successful could mean he can do the same thing.

"I think this is the beginning to showcase the fact that it's possible," Cena said. "Now as WWE invests and builds its roster, it has a wealth of talent and truly has many anchors to the ship now. Certainly [with] Roman being a very, very marketable and definitive star. I think the reason for me not to explore that side is because WWE didn't feel confident they had any alternative [top star in the company]. And I respect that business choice, I really do. But now with them really laying their foundation for the future, even for life in the next decade or so, maybe... maybe. I don't know."

In the meantime, Cena is staying busy with his upcoming movies. This week, Cena will be seen in F9, and in August he will be featured in The Suicide Squad. He also recently finished filming a new HBO Max series, Peacemaker, a Suicide Squad spin-off.

“All these opportunities have led to more opportunities,” Cena said. “I said before, once you do one of these things the insurance doesn’t let you go wrestle on the weekends so we’ll see what happens.” If Cena does return, it's likely he will appear on the July 16th episode of SmackDown, which will be the first time the show will be on the road with fans.